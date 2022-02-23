Valley mom speaks on 2-year-old hit and run driver

PHOENIX — 2-year-old, Jayden Garcia, will continue to sleep in a hospital bed instead of at home. He’s recovering from head injuries, a broken pelvis, a bleeding liver, and fractured wrists after he was hit by a hit and run driver Sunday.

Tyliah Green, the mother of the 2-year-old says, “I wake up every day hoping it’s a dream and it’s not. The fact that he got hit and dragged, it hurts me because it wasn’t supposed to be like that.”

Her once healthy son, Jayden, is now in Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Hooked up to feeding tubes and machines, the toddler is recovering after being hit by a car Sunday night at the light rail near 19th and Glendale Avenue.

Police say the driver of that car was 21-year-old Davorah Jerrice Ross.

UPDATE: 21-year-old Davorah Ross is in jail after admitting to police she was the driver in a Glendale, Arizona hit and run.



Documents show Ross ran a red light, hit a 2-year-old boy in his stroller & drove off.



The reason why she left and his road to recovery tonight on @abc15 pic.twitter.com/bZWA8cDrI8 — Christine Stanwood (@stanwoodreports) February 22, 2022

“I can’t even look at a stroller or talk about one without feeling sick to my stomach because he doesn’t deserve this,” says Green.

Ross is in jail after making her first court appearance.

Phoenix police say Ross ran a red light at a crosswalk, hitting Jayden who was in a stroller, as he was being pushed by his grandfather.

“She hit my son, the stroller was still going with the car,” says Green. “He was already out of the stroller onto the concrete side of the walk.”

Jayden was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. His mother tells ABC15 he has to relearn how to walk.

On Monday, Ross reported her car stolen.

Court documents show that she learned Jayden was still alive. She admitted she was the driver in the hit and run.

Ross told detectives she left the scene and hid her car because she was 'scared'.

Green told ABC15 she has a message for Ross:

“I could have lost my child because she didn’t want to stop, she didn’t want to turn on her lights,” says Green.

“I can’t even hear him say, ‘I love you mommy’ right now because he’s on the machine,” she added.

Ross is in jail on $25,000 bond. Jayden will be in the hospital for a while, with therapy around the corner.

A recovery fund has been set up to help Jayden's family.