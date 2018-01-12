Valley company offering hospital-grade air filters to homeowners

PHOENIX - You don't want to get the flu. So, naturally you might wash your hands persistently and disinfect every surface inside your home.

But, how do you get rid of all those germs still lurking in the air inside your house? A Phoenix company has created a product to help you capture them.

Tru Filtered Air offers homeowners the same quality air filter that's used in hospitals.

Company leaders say Tru Filters are 30 times more powerful than a standard filter because they not only remove harmful bacteria in the air, but also the airborne particles that viruses use for transport.

"Tru Filters are MERV 13 rated and can remove the smallest microbes in the air, reducing not only harmful airborne germs, but also dust, pollen, mold spores, pet dander and smoke particles," said Chris McConnell, co-owner of Tru Filtered Air.

Experts recommend you change your air filter every 3 months. Otherwise, it won't filter out the harmful particles inside your home.

Tru Filtered Air is a subscription-based service, which means the company automatically sends Tru Filters to your home every few months.

"No one remembers to change their air filter regularly," said David Zimmerman, co-owner of Tru Filtered Air. "That's why we deliver medical-grade air filters right to your front door, which is your reminder to then change the filter. And, what that does is it helps you breathe, it keeps you healthier, have better sleep, and feel more energetic."

Zimmerman says breathing clean air is the key to staying healthy, feeling good and, yes, even fighting the flu.