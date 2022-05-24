University of Phoenix honoring fallen military members with annual flag display

PHOENIX — Volunteers will plant 10,000 American flags on the University of Phoenix campus Tuesday morning to honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country.

The annual tradition ahead of Memorial Day started 13 years ago when a group of alumni, students, and staff felt that a lot of people had forgotten the true meaning behind the solemn holiday.

They wanted to find a way to remind people of everything our fallen military members have given for our freedom.

This year, the flags will spell out “Because of the Brave.”

Tuesday’s ceremony will feature a performance of our National Anthem, a color guard presentation, and guest speakers from several local military groups.

On Friday, the flags will be gathered up by Arizona Heroes to Hometowns and given out at local military cemeteries for veterans’ gravesites ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

In between, people are invited to walk through the display on the university’s campus and take a moment to reflect.