Two Phoenix schools at risk of losing resource officers

PHOENIX - At a time when school safety is at the forefront of many parents' minds, two Phoenix schools are at risk of losing their school resource officers.

Wilson School District has two schools, a primary (PreK to 3rd grade) and an elementary (grades 4 through 8), with a combined attendance of about 1,300 students.

The principal of Wilson Elementary School, Cindy Campton, says they might lose their SRO next school year.

Campton says their SRO's salary was paid through a COPS grant, where the city of Phoenix and the federal government paid for a portion, but city officials say that grant expires at the end of the school year.

"In this day and age, how could we not have a police officer on every campus?" said Campton. "It's different than having a security guard because they (officers) can write the reports, and they can explain what's happening, and they can be very proactive at a school."

Campton said they applied for the Safe Schools grant but didn't get it; even though they have a lot of crime in their neighborhood off 30th Street and Fillmore.

The city told their superintendent that they had to pay for their SRO or they will lose him.

Campton has set up a GoFundMe account to raise $125,000 to keep their SRO for the next two years.