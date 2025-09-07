Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Two people hospitalized after simultaneous rescues on Camelback Mountain

A mountain rescue was called out on the Echo Canyon trail while firefighters were already at the Cholla trail for a rescue
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Cholla mt rescue 9-7-25
Posted

PHOENIX — Two people are in the hospital after simultaneous mountain rescues on Camelback Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire crews say they were originally called to the Cholla trailhead around 2:30 p.m. for a mountain rescue.

When first responders arrived, they found a female hiker suffering from heat-related issues.

She was taken off the trail using a big wheel stretcher and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

While that rescue was going on, another mountain rescue call was reported on the Echo Canyon trailhead on Camelback Mountain.

Firefighters arrived to find a man experiencing heat-related issues.

A helicopter was used to get the man off the mountain.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were no reported injuries to any first responders after either incident.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen