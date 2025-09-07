Two people hospitalized after simultaneous rescues on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — Two people are in the hospital after simultaneous mountain rescues on Camelback Mountain on Sunday afternoon.

Phoenix fire crews say they were originally called to the Cholla trailhead around 2:30 p.m. for a mountain rescue.

When first responders arrived, they found a female hiker suffering from heat-related issues.

She was taken off the trail using a big wheel stretcher and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

While that rescue was going on, another mountain rescue call was reported on the Echo Canyon trailhead on Camelback Mountain.

Firefighters arrived to find a man experiencing heat-related issues.

A helicopter was used to get the man off the mountain.

He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

There were no reported injuries to any first responders after either incident.