Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Two men shot, killed in vehicle near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
KNXV Police lights 2
Posted at 6:49 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 09:49:15-04

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Phoenix that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. for the shooting.

Two men and two women in a vehicle were reportedly approached by another man on foot. An argument started and during the incident, the suspect fired a weapon into the car.

Both men were killed and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The second woman was not hurt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and it's not known at this time whether the suspect was known to the victims.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app