Two men shot, killed in vehicle near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Phoenix that occurred late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road around 10 p.m. for the shooting.

Two men and two women in a vehicle were reportedly approached by another man on foot. An argument started and during the incident, the suspect fired a weapon into the car.

Both men were killed and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The second woman was not hurt.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and it's not known at this time whether the suspect was known to the victims.