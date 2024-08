PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a shooting near downtown Phoenix overnight.

Phoenix police say the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Friday near 17th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

ABC15 crews saw officers investigating two victims in a Circle K parking lot.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victims, but police vaguely say the victims are two men.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or whether any suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing.