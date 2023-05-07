Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Two dead in fiery wrong-way crash on I-10 near 7th Avenue Sunday morning

At least three cars were involved in the crash
I10 7th avenue wrong-way crash
LLN Arizona
I10 7th avenue wrong-way crash
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 09:03:23-04

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a fiery wrong-way crash on I-10 near 7th Avenue early Sunday morning.

When crews arrived to the scene just before 3:30 a.m., they located the reported wrong-way vehicle, a silver Honda, which had collided with a red SUV and caught on fire, according to DPS.

Another vehicle then collided with the crash, with officials investigating other potential cars being involved as well.

Officials confirm the two who died in the crash were the drivers of the two original crash vehicles. The individuals have not yet been identified.

I-10 eastbound near 19th Avenue is closed due to the crash, with traffic being diverted to I-17 northbound and southbound.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!