Two dead in fiery wrong-way crash on I-10 near 7th Avenue Sunday morning

PHOENIX — Two people are dead after a fiery wrong-way crash on I-10 near 7th Avenue early Sunday morning.

When crews arrived to the scene just before 3:30 a.m., they located the reported wrong-way vehicle, a silver Honda, which had collided with a red SUV and caught on fire, according to DPS.

Another vehicle then collided with the crash, with officials investigating other potential cars being involved as well.

Officials confirm the two who died in the crash were the drivers of the two original crash vehicles. The individuals have not yet been identified.

I-10 eastbound near 19th Avenue is closed due to the crash, with traffic being diverted to I-17 northbound and southbound.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

No further information was immediately available.