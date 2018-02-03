TSA continues auctioning surrendered items from Sky Harbor

John Patrick
6:53 PM, Feb 2, 2018
central phoenix | phoenix metro

The TSA at Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport is continuing its monthly luggage sale of items collected and surrendered before a person can board a plane.

PHOENIX - The TSA continues to auction off lost or surrendered items and state surplus property at the Arizona Department of Administration Office.

From designer watches to expensive jewelry, The Arizona Department of Administration warehouse is packed with surplus property, and items surrendered to the TSA. Some of the stuff pretty surprising to see for some of the shoppers.

"I'm amazed that you have power tools here," said one shopper. "I mean why would you have power tools in your bags?"

Cell phones for $40, laptops for $80. According to Elizabeth Bartholomew, with the ADOA, this once a month sale clears up space and raises about $7,000 a month for Arizona's general fund.

"You as a passenger have the right to ship it back home, but sometimes you're in a rush so it comes to us and we sell it," said Bartholomew.

The retail day is held on the first Friday of every month, putting the next one on March 2, 2018, from 8 am to 4 pm at 1537 W. Jackson St.

