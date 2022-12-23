Toy drive set for Friday in honor of murdered Phoenix high school coach

PHOENIX — The search for a killer continues nearly one month after a beloved high school track coach was fatally shot.

As police search for answers, the family of 30-year-old David Denogean is preparing to honor his memory by giving back to the community he loved.

David was a teacher and track coach at Camelback High School. Police say he was walking his dog, near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue on the evening of November 25, when all of a sudden, a man came up and fired shots, killing him.

Camelback HS teacher and coach shot, killed outside Phoenix business near 12th Street and Maryland

The Denogean family has decided to celebrate the Christmas season the way David would have wanted: by helping children in need. They are hosting a toy drive in his honor on December 23.

"David's smiling down right now. He's always here with us and he'll be with us tomorrow," says Frank Denogean, David's father.

"We expect to have Santa here and special guests. Hopefully, Phoenix Fire Department will bring the fire truck by. We're going to have food and games," says Daniel Denogean, David's brother.

The toy and gift drop-off will be held at VFW Post #720, near 48th Street and Thomas Road, from 2 to 6 p.m. Those in need can also stop by during that time.

We reached out to Phoenix police but they tell us there are no updates in the case. David's family is asking anyone with information to come forward.