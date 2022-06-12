Thousands march in streets of Phoenix calling for stricter gun laws

Thousands of people marched in the streets of Phoenix on Saturday in triple digit temperatures as they called for stricter gun laws.

Organizers with March for Our Lives Arizona tell ABC15, initial counts indicate around 5,000 people marched outside the Capitol.

March for Our Lives, a student led movement, had demonstrations across 400+ cities on Saturday with the mission to reduce the number of gun-violence deaths in the U.S.

The first rally was held in 2018 in the wake of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that left 17 dead at Stoneman High School.

“Born out of a tragic school shooting, March For Our Lives is a courageous youth-led movement dedicated to promoting civic engagement, education, and direct action by youth to eliminate the epidemic of gun violence,” the group founded by survivors of the Parkland school shooting said.

“I can’t sit at home and do nothing, I have to fight for what has to be fought for,” said Alissa Strausser, as she marched in the streets.

The march is coming amid discussions on Capitol Hill to enact new gun laws. The U.S. House approved on Thursday legislation that raises the age to purchase semiautomatic firearms to 21 and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

The bill had the support of five Republican House members. Democrats would need 10 of 50 Republican senators to join them to approve any reforms.