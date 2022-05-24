Theft leads to deadly shooting and crash near 21st Street and Palm Lane, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX — Police say a reported theft led to a deadly shooting and crash in a Phoenix neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred near 21st Street and Palm Lane before 5 a.m.

Phoenix police say two men got into an altercation before shots were fired. One of the men then reportedly tried to drive away and crashed into a block wall.

According to information at the scene, one person died during the incident.

The extent of any other injuries has not yet been released.

The incident is under investigation.