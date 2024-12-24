Ten people out of their homes after Christmas Eve apartment fire in central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Ten people are out of their homes ahead of Christmas after an apartment fire broke out Tuesday morning in central Phoenix.

Phoenix fire officials say they were called just after 9 a.m. to the area near 19th and Glendale Avenues for a reported apartment fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from multiple units.

First responders were able to clear the building, and only one woman was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

Four apartments suffered fire and smoke damage, according to fire officials.

It's not clear what started the fire, but it is being investigated.