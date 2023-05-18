Ten people displaced after fire rips through Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department says ten people are displaced after an overnight fire ripped through an apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Fire crews were called to the apartments near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road before 4:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found large flames coming from both floors of one of the buildings.

Officials at the scene say two to three units were damaged.

All of the occupants safely evacuated but are displaced from their homes. Fire officials say the Red Cross will be assisting the residents with their needs.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

