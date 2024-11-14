Teen shot while playing with firearm with friends in Phoenix overnight

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a teenager was shot while playing with a firearm with friends early Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a home near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road.
Police say the juvenile, only identified as a teenager, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives were called to investigate after claims that the shooting was the result of a “robbery gone bad,” but it was later learned that the shooting happened when the victim and his friends were handling a gun and it was accidentally fired.
It’s unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.
The investigation is ongoing.