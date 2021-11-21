Suspects sought in string of Valley mail carrier robberies

PHOENIX — Authorities are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects involved in recent U.S. Postal Service letter carrier robberies.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the four robberies happened in different areas throughout the Valley from July to November of 2021 and it is currently unknown if they are related.

The first incident happened on July 29 in Tempe. Officials say at about 2:30 p.m., the suspects robbed a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier near McClintock Drive and Elliot Road.

The two suspects are described as Black men with braided hair.

The second incident happened on October 20 in Phoenix. At about 1:20 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed near 24th Street and Indian School Road, USPS said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and is about 25 to 35 years old with short hair.

The third incident happened on November 6 near 16th Street and Camelback Road. At about 2 p.m., a USPS letter carrier was robbed by a suspect in the area who was armed with a handgun during the incident, officials say.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. He is described as a Black man, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, who was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, and a neck gaiter.

The fourth robbery happened on November 16 near Stapley Drive and Broadway Road.

At about 10:40 a.m., the suspect robbed a USPS letter carrier in the area and is believed to be traveling with a second man in a vehicle described as a newer model red sedan.

The suspect is described as a Black man, with a medium to light complexion, dark brown eyes, is about 6 feet, three inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a plain maroon hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

A sketch of the suspect involved in the fourth robbery was provided by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in the robberies.

"Armed robbery of a USPS employee is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison," officials said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.