Suspect search underway after shots fired toward officers near Central Avenue and Thomas Road

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for multiple people who may have run from a vehicle after firing a gun at officers during a traffic stop late Monday night.

Officials say the incident started around 10:15 p.m. when officers patrolling near Central Avenue and Thomas Road saw two vehicles speeding in the area.

Officers tried to stop one of the vehicles and someone inside the vehicle fired a gun multiple times toward them. None of the shots struck the officers or their patrol vehicle.

The vehicle continued driving and was stopped nearby where multiple people got out of the car and ran.

Officers are searching the area for those who may have been involved.

One person has been detained, police say, but others may still be outstanding.