Supporting small businesses on Small Business Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — On Saturday, known as Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving, people were milling around the Talking Stick Entertainment District and Old Town Scottsdale doing some holiday shopping.

It's a chance to enjoy Arizona's fall weather while also supporting the local businesses in the area, and much-needed business welcomed by those business owners.

The National Retail Federation said it expects to see more people spend their money this holiday season, though it will not exceed holiday shopping prior to the pandemic.

Hong Bischoff, who co-owns Bischoff's Shades of the West in Old Town Scottsdale, was busy working in her shop on Saturday. She sells ornaments, western jewelry, boots, hats, shirts, souvenirs, and artwork.

"This year was really good," she said.

She said she experienced some issues with the overall supply chain issues, but has also begun selling products from more local artists and vendors here in Arizona.

"Artists can create something more interesting," she said.

There are more than 550,000 small businesses in Arizona, according to the Small Business Administration.

"I think shopping local is the best thing you can do," said Mattie Rodrigue, who spent her Saturday at the farmers market in Old Town.

"It's so important to support all of these people especially after the last couple of years we had," she said.

Not far away, the Native Art Market, a local shop showcases artwork, t-shirts, and jewelry made by Native artists and creators, was open on Saturday. Items purchased benefit the store, but also the artists who made them. Dozens of artists and their works are showcased throughout the store.

Joey Munoz, a member of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, owns "A Native Touch" at Native Art Market.

"You know, we do our own stuff," he said.

"We don't ship out, we don't have things coming from different sources, everything is pretty much handmade," he said.

Between November and March, an outdoor market is held at the Pavilions at Talking Stick, near Loop 101. Year-round, there is an indoor market in Old Town Scottsdale.