Students in Washington Elementary District return to full time, in-person learning

After doing a hybrid model in the fall, students in the Washington Elementary School District returned to full-time in-person learning on Monday.

The principal of Acacia Elementary School, Christine Hollingsworth, says about 500 of her students returned to class, about a quarter are still choosing to learn virtually.

Students got their temperature checked before going inside. Masks are required and desks are spaced apart for social distancing. There is also assigned seating in the school's cafeteria.

Hollingsworth says they are making sure additional support is available for children having a difficult time adjusting to the changes.

“We are also working with Washington School District on training on social and emotional,” Hollingsworth said. “It's something we've always done, but we've really amped it up and so the principals have gone through this training, the teachers have gone through this training and we will be following up with that training so we can provide support for these kids.”

There are 32 schools in the Washington Elementary School District that have now returned to full-time, in-person instruction.