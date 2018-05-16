Starting a wildfire in Arizona can come with big consequences

According to the National Park Service around 90 percent of wildland fires in the U.S. are human-caused.
Attorney Marc Lamber, a legal analyst with Lamber Goodnow, says in Arizona, sparking a wildfire comes with some big consequences.
Leonard Gregg, a part-time firefighter, served ten years in prison after he admitted to starting the Rodeo Fire, to make work for himself. The Rodeo Fire eventually merged with the Chediski Fire, and together they destroyed 500 homes near Show Low.
In 2011, David and Caleb Malboeuf accidentally started the Wallow Fire, by leaving a campfire unattended in the White Mountains.