Arizona's dry winter may have set us up for a busy wildfire season as we head into the summer months.

As of May 14, there are a total of five active wildfires across our state, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

FULL SECTION: Arizona's wildfire outlook, stats, and more

The largest currently active wildfire in the state is the Rattlesnake Fire, which is estimated to be over 26,000 acres in size as of May 7.

In 2017, Arizona experienced a total of 2,321 wildfires across the state, according to statistics from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Note: This map does not include prescribed burns that are occurring in the state.