St. Mary’s Food Bank seeing record-high number of families needing help

A record number of families are coming out to St. Mary’s Food Bank in need of a little help before the holidays.

There’s a large operation underway at the distribution center in Phoenix, the food bank's biggest facility.

Jerry Brown, the director of St. Mary's public relations, said the most recent numbers from two weeks ago shows they saw 4,700 families come through in one week. This marks a large increase from the 2,900 families that came through on the same week last year.

“We keep waiting to peak where we finally level off and go down. We haven't seen that peak yet,” Brown said, adding that the current need is more than it was during the pandemic.

Eileen Rosnizeck is one of many coming through the lines on Tuesday. She’s an Air Force veteran who was living in her car for a while.

On Tuesday, Rosnizeck went to St. Mary’s Food Bank with the help of the nonprofit U.S. Vets, which is helping her move into her own new apartment.

“Getting an apartment and being able to come to the food bank is really helping me a lot. Otherwise, I wouldn't have a place to get groceries,” she told ABC15.

St. Mary’s says it was forced to decrease the number of food items it’s giving people, as pandemic assistance and government funds ran out.

Donations are lower, too, which means the food bank has to pay for more food at high prices.

They’re trying to stretch their food boxes a little more this year.

“This time last year, we had more food and less people. This year, we have less food and more people. That's a perfect storm. That's not a good situation,” Brown said.

Regardless of the challenges, Brown said they have to continue to meet demand, especially right before the holidays. He hopes people will think of them after the holidays, saying the need will still be there.

“We get 40% of donations, be it monetary or food wise, during the months of November, December. But January, these lines are still going to be here. These people are going to be here. The need is still going to be there, and we need people to help us out that way,” Brown added.

Brown said if people do feel inclined to help, they can get that money back on their taxes. Find out more information and how to donate here.