SRP creates new partnership with City of Phoenix

PHOENIX - A new partnership between the Salt River Project and the City of Phoenix is providing a safety net to make sure you'll always have access to water.

Phoenix City Council recently approved the 10-year partnership, which the city says will officially get underway at the start of next year.

Right now, in case of an emergency, the city stores water it's allocated from the Colorado River underground in different locations across Arizona.

"We're in our 18th year of a drought, and we don't see an end coming any time soon," Cynthia Campbell with the City of Phoenix said. "There's potentially an impending shortage on the Colorado River."

The partnership will now allow the city to store that water much closer to home, at an SRP facility near Mesa. The city will also have access to SRP's wells so that they can take that water out at any time.

"If there's a shortage on the Colorado River then this is just kind of money in the bank," said Jeff Lane with SRP.

"It definitely gives us more peace of mind to have more options on how to get the water out of the ground," Campbell said.