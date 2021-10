PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for missing 19-year-old Christian Gonzales.

Phoenix police say Gonzales went missing Saturday morning near 27th and Georgia avenues, which is just north of Camelback Road.

Christian was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, and black sandals. Police say he is 6 feet tall, has a developmental delay, and gets easily lost.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151.