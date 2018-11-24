Silent Witness offering cash for tips to catch 'porch pirates'

PHOENIX - Valley authorities are looking for the public's help to catch "porch pirates" targeting homes during the busy holiday delivery season.

From Black Friday through Christmas Day, Silent Witness will be offering a cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrests of people suspected of stealing packages.

According to a YouTube video from the Phoenix Police Department, the reporting party needs to include a detailed physical description of the suspect or the suspect's car, a vehicle license plate, clear video or photos, and the date and location of the theft.

Christina Sampson likes to keep an eye on her property. She also likes to keep in touch with her tight-knit neighborhood near 52nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix. "I can name at least five people on this street alone who have literally lived here their entire lives," said Sampson.

It's part of the reason she started a package pick-up program in her neighborhood. If a neighbor needs a package picked-up off their doorstep, another neighbor who is an active member of the Greater Orangedale Block Watch or neighborhood association is allowed to pick up the package for safe keeping.

Sampson says the problem is everywhere.

"It is chronic," said Sampson. "It happens in every neighborhood regardless of the socioeconomic status of that neighborhood. It happens in nice neighborhoods. It happens in poor neighborhoods."

Other Valley agencies are also reminding residents to be extra cautious when having items sent to their homes, and recommend having packages sent where someone will be able to retrieve them or to a package locker.