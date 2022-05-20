Show off your skills in the ChildHelp virtual cooking fundraiser

Giving back in a way that feels good --and tastes good!

ChildHelp wants you to take part in their 25 Men vs. 25 Women Who Think They Can Cook virtual fundraiser, so they're asking all you expert or amateur chefs to roll up your sleeves, prepare your favorite dish, record a video, and get all your friends and family to donate!

Right now, ChildHelp is looking to recruit chefs of all skill levels, even if it's just a fun hobby. The competition is open to everyone so get the whole family involved!

Then, from June 1-30, people can log onto your personal page and donate, with all the proceeds benefiting ChildHelp. The goal this year is to raise $75,000.

ChildHelp is a Phoenix-based nonprofit that provides critical resources to children who are experiencing abuse. They provide therapy, camp experiences, and operate a national hotline where people can report abuse - and that is just the tip of the iceberg of what this group does.

And the help couldn't come at a more critical time, as reports of abuse have increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With COVID, we saw such a huge increase in child abuse and neglect," explains Caroline McGroder-LeSueur. "In 2021 alone, our national hotline received over 150,000 calls, text messages, and chats reporting child abuse and neglect. We have seen quite a significant increase in the reported cases to our hotline."

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, know that you can call 1-800-4-A-CHILD or visit ChildHelp.org

To participate in the virtual cooking fundraiser, click here.