Sheriff Penzone submits resignation paperwork ahead of leaving office

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone has submitted his resignation paperwork as he prepares to step down from his position with the office.

In October 2023, Sheriff Penzone announced that he would be leaving office in January and not seeking a third term as sheriff.

In December, MCSO confirmed Sheriff Penzone had “discussed his departure with the Board of Supervisors and he will submit his resignation with appropriate time.”

The Board of Supervisors officially accepted that resignation on Wednesday with his last day set for Jan. 12, 2024.

Penzone was first elected in 2016 and won re-election in 2020.

After Penzone took office in 2017, one of the first big changes he made was closing "Tent City" which was created by the previous sheriff, Joe Arpaio, in 1993.

In November 2022, a federal judge found Penzone to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Arpaio, was found to be in contempt six years earlier.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is now looking to appoint the next Maricopa County sheriff and applications are currently open. The person who is chosen to fill the vacancy will do so until the November election when a new sheriff is elected.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Russ Skinner will fill the role until the board makes an appointment, officials said Wednesday.