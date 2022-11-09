Watch Now
Sheriff found in contempt in same case that ensnared Arpaio

MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, is Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a news conference in Phoenix. The taxpayer costs for the racial profiling lawsuit stemming from immigration patrols launched a decade ago by Penzone's predecessor, six-term Sheriff Joe Arpaio, are expected to reach $202 million by the summer of 2022. Officials approved a tentative county budget Monday, May 17, 2021, that provides $31 million for compliance costs in the fiscal year that begins on July 1. No one in county government can say exactly when those costs will start to decline or end. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 7:31 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 21:31:49-05

PHOENIX — A federal judge has found the sheriff of metro Phoenix to be in civil contempt of court in the same racial profiling case in which his predecessor, Joe Arpaio, was found to be in contempt.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone was found to be in contempt for noncompliance with a court-ordered overhaul of his agency’s much-criticized internal affairs operation, which has a backlog of 2,100 investigations, each taking an average of more than 600 days to complete.

A court order requires those investigations to be completed with 60 to 85 days, depending on which operation within the agency handles the case. Penzone’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

