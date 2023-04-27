Man indicted on 59 felony charges of sex assault, police looking for additional victim

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested and is being charged with nearly 60 felony charges, including sexual assault.

In June 2022, Phoenix police started investigating a case of violent sexual assault involving a 22-year-old woman.

At that time, evidence indicated the case was related to another that detectives were already working on.

Authorities were then able to identify a suspect and arrest 25-year-old Tyler Munguia in connection with two crimes, police officials said.

As the investigation continued, detectives obtained more evidence, including video, which led them to believe there were five additional victims, for a total of seven.

Detectives were eventually able to identify and locate six of the victims believed to have been assaulted by Munguia.

Due to the cooperation of the victims, a grand jury handed up an indictment against Munguia on 59 felony charges related to sexual assault and kidnapping.

Phoenix police are still looking to identify and locate the seventh victim and are asking for the public's help in doing so.

Two photographs have been released showing two necklaces that were worn by the seventh victim. Police are concerned for her welfare and are hoping someone will recognize the necklaces and help identify her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department.