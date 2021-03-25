Robbery suspect killed in shooting involving U.S. Marshals near 24th and Washington streets

PHOENIX — Officials say an armed robbery suspect was killed in a shooting involving U.S. Marshals Wednesday afternoon.

USMS says the incident started when the suspect was spotted by a security guard shoplifting power tools at a Home Depot near US 60 and Crismon Road in Mesa.

When the guard confronted the suspect, officials say he pulled a knife on the guard, ran into the parking lot and took off in a black Expedition.

Marshals say a witness followed the suspect and the suspect's vehicle collided with the witness' vehicle near Higley and Broadway roads.

Officials say a detective was in the area and tried to pull over the suspect's vehicle, but he did not stop.

Authorities say the suspect began driving recklessly; running stop signs, hitting curbs, and running into other vehicles, while trying to evade police. The suspect eventually got on US60 westbound, where a Mesa police chopper was able to follow the suspect into Phoenix.

Officials say the suspect continued to drive through downtown Phoenix and at one point made a U-turn, driving head-on toward an officer.

Authorities tried to stop the suspect's vehicle on a dirt road, but were unsuccessful.

USMS officials say the suspect's vehicle eventually came to stop on 23rd Street and a U.S. Marshall officer started giving commands to the suspect.

Officials say the suspect ignored the Marshal's commands, spun his tires and pushed his vehicle towards the Marshal's car, forcing him to shoot at the suspect.

Officials say the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. He is not being identified at this time.

No officers or civilians were injured during this incident. The Department of Public Safety is taking over the investigation.