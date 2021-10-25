Ride held for road awareness, cycling safety

PHOENIX — Even before the sun came up, volunteers were preparing for a morning of excitement.

Though it was tinged with a little sadness. "We took his dream and we made it a reality," John Dollar said.

That dream belonged to Rob Dollar, John's son. Rob knew how dangerous it is for cyclists on the road and wanted to raise awareness with an organized ride. But he never got the chance to put his plan into action. Rob was just 36 years old when an impaired driver struck him with her car as he was riding on Summit Trail Rd. in South Mountain Park.

"The communities awareness needs to be elevated," said cyclist Eric Barria.

According to friends and family, Rob was the life of the party, loud, and everybody's "hype man."

"He was the biggest cheerleader for the people out on the road," said Lisa Dillon, Rob's friend.

This is the fourth straight year for the Rob Dollar Ride at South Mountain Park. Though last year was virtual because of COVID.

The Rob Dollar Foundation is working with city and state leaders to increase awareness through signage and educational campaigns.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, 33 bicyclists were killed on Arizona streets last year and 812 were injured.

Dillon has now lost two cyclist friends. Another was killed on his bike earlier this month at a ride in Prescott.

"It's two friends too many. We have the right to pursue this passion of ours without being in so much danger," she said.

