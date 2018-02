PHOENIX - A February storm swept through the Valley on Tuesday evening bringing showers to a large portion of the Valley.

Latest rainfall totals for the Valley (as of 8:15 p.m.):

Buckeye: 0.04"

Carefree: 0.12"

Cave Creek: 0.16"

Gila Bend: 0.16"

Lake Pleasant: 0.08"

New River: 0.04"

North Phoenix: 0.04"

South Mountain: 0.04"

Scottsdale: 0.04"

Wittmann: 0.04"