Pueblo Grande Museum re-opens to public

PHOENIX — The Pueblo Grande Museum in Phoenix is back open to the public after a year-long closure due to the pandemic.

The museum is located on a 1,500-year-old archaeological site once inhabited by the Ancestral Sonoran Desert people, referred to as the Hohokam culture.

“We’re so excited to be back open. It’s been a long-haul for everyone as we know and we opened last week and we’ve already had many visitors come in,” said museum director Nicole Armstrong-Best.

The museum has a new exhibit called “Rights and Resilience” that celebrates Native American women and their fight for their people, their place, and their heritage.

It also has a main gallery, a children's gallery, and an outdoor trail.

The museum is operating at 75% capacity and is open Tuesday- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

