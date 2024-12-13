President-elect Trump to speak at AmericaFest event in Phoenix

PHOENIX — President-elect Donald Trump is set to speak at a days-long event in Phoenix next week.

AmericaFest 2024 will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center from Dec. 19-22.

Trump is scheduled to be the headliner of the event, speaking with other big names like Tucker Carlson, Glenn Beck, Steve Bannon, Ben Shapiro, Donald Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk, Rob Schneider, Danica Patrick, and more.

The event website boasts the “opportunity to develop your leadership skills, enhance your activism techniques, receive training, and connect with resources and opportunities offered by Turning Point and its partner organizations.”

Information about Trump's event schedule and other detailed agenda items were not immediately available.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

Tickets range from $50-800.