President Biden urges Congress to suspend federal gas tax

PHOENIX — To lower prices at the pump, President Biden urged Congress today to act.

"Today I'm calling on congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the next 90 days," Biden said during a national address.

Biden said he's looking to ease the burden on consumers as we enter the busy summer travel season.

"It's a tax that's been around for 90 years," he said.

Right now, the feds take 18 cents for every gallon of regular and 24 cents for diesel, the money going to support the nation's infrastructure.

But with the national deficit down $1.6 trillion, Biden says he's confident there will still be enough money for the highway fund.

"We will still be able to fix our highways and bring down prices of gas. We can do both at the same time," Biden said.

The president also urged states to suspend their gas taxes as well and for refineries to refine more oil.

Biden says he's already increased domestic oil production and fired back at Republicans who say he simply hasn't done enough.

"Quite frankly, that's nonsense," the president said.

A mom-and-pop gas station in Phoenix is already doing its part to ease the pain at the pump.

At the corner of 20th Street and Osborn Road, the line for gas stretched out into the roadway, Wednesday.

With a gallon of regular selling for just $4.99 a gallon, the C K Food Mart is by far the cheapest in town, with prices 60 cents lower than anyone else.

Driver Wyatt Parker says he's grateful.

"I have a job where I have to drive all over The Valley, so to have people that are willing to maybe take a hit on their business to help out the community, it means it means the world," Parker said.

Jaswinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur run the station and lowered prices back in February.

"We want to help our community, help our neighborhood," Singh said.

They say people are driving out of their way to stop, get gas, and say hi.

"People are coming from all over, from like Mesa, Gilbert, Glendale, Scottsdale, so it's pretty busy," Kaur said.

They say the community is truly sharing the love.

"People hug me and take a picture. They are treating me like a celebrity," Singh said.

"We are getting cards in the mail from everywhere, California, Florida and everywhere," Kaur said. "People send us love and blessings," she added.

Customer Al DiPiazza made a special trip in to drop off a gift of Cashews and a home-made card.

"As a neighbor and as a person from the community, I just want them to know that it's appreciated," DiPiazza said.

Singh says he welcomes President Biden's plan for a gas tax holiday. He says it will lower prices even more.

"That's maybe 15 cents to 20 cents cheaper if they waive the tax," Singh said. "That helps. Any penny helps."

Even with the crowds, Singh and Kaur say they're not making much money in the business right now, but that's not the point.

"We want to take care of the community first. Money doesn't matter, we can make it later," Singh said.

The love returned by the community makes it all worth it, they say.

"And if we can stand together, then we can get through it, you know," Singh said.