Local couple gains national attention for low gas prices

PHOENIX — A husband and wife run the C K Food Mart at the corner of 20th Street and Osborn. It has become a popular pit stop for locals and out-of-towners because of the gas prices.

"Whoever comes here to visit, they come to our store to see us because they say, we are reading your articles, the news... we really want to see if this is happening here. A lot of phone calls are coming all over the country and it's really heartwarming," says Ramandeep Kaur, owner.

They are offering significantly cheaper gas than others across the Valley - $4.99 cash price, for unleaded, per gallon.

"My community, my neighborhood, needs help. We are helping them,” says Jaswinder Singh, owner.

They are making an impact on people’s wallets and, their hearts.

"Well, they're fantastic as far as customer service. When you see 70 cents a gallon [more], you know other gas stations are gouging you,” says one customer.

"Obviously, this is a small, quaint family-owned business. So, I know I really appreciate it. I drive for a living so, every little bit helps,” says another customer.

The couple even received a card in the mail from a man named Robert in California.

"Dear Jaswinder, thank you for all you do in the community to help so many others,” reads Ramandeep.

They want that man to know they are thankful for his support.

"That's more important for me than money,” says Jaswinder.

Drivers across the Valley are in search of good deals. ABC15 also stopped by another popular spot for gas, the Mobil Food Mart off Hayden and McKellips in Scottsdale. The cash price there for unleaded is $5.19, which is much cheaper than the average in Maricopa County. The gas station staff tell me they have run out of some gas options three times since Saturday.

"It's happened before so, I've seen it. People just looking around and shopping right now, trying to find the best deal they can get,” says a customer.