Pony Express begins two-day journey raising money for Horses Help

PHOENIX — The Pony Express began its two-day journey from Phoenix to Prescott on Friday.

The ride raises money for Horses Help, a horse therapy organization that serves community members with special needs.

Eight-year-old Levi Araiza had the honor of handing the mail to the Phoenix JC Comancheros. From there, the group will deliver it to the Prescott post office via horseback.

The Phoenix JC Comancheros have reenacted the historical Pony Express for many years. The Pony Express was a mail delivery service using horse-mounted riders that operated from 1860-1861.

The Phoenix JC Comancheros raise money by selling letters for $5 and then carrying the mail bags on horseback. Money earned goes to organizations, like Horses Help.

“The physical therapy that this group does here for all the children and first responders and adults is phenomenal so every year we try to raise as much money as we can for individuals such as Levi,” said Pony Express trail boss Rick Moebs.

