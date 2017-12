PHOENIX - A Phoenix man who previously pleaded guilty in a child molestation case was jailed again after he was accused of inappropriately touching two underage boys.

According to court paperwork, a 15-year-old victim told police that 46-year-old Michael Benjamin Berry touched him inappropriately early in December.

The victim also told police about instances when Berry used his Playstation to show pornographic videos and offered sexual favors while at his nearby home.

On December 21, the victim's younger sibling also reported that Berry had given him massages, showed obscene material and offered alcohol while at his home.

Court documents say Berry pleaded guilty to attempted child molestation in 2009 in Mohave County. The previous case reportedly involved similar incidents and similarly aged victims.

Berry was arrested on December 27 and booked into jail on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, transmitting obscene material to a minor and indecent exposure -- all felonies.