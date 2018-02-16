Police looking for suspects who put skimmer on Phoenix ATM

PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help to locate two suspects who were seen on surveillance video installing a skimmer device on an ATM at a Phoenix gas station.

According to Silent Witness Sgt. Jamie Rothschild, the man and woman visited the Circle K store at 52nd Street and McDowell Road around 6:15 p.m. on January 19.

Video showed the pair walking to the ATM and placing the device on the machine. They then bought a drink at the register and left the store.

Rothschild said once the skimmer was placed, at least seven people used the machine before the clerk was alerted about the device by another customer.

The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male between 20 and 29 years old, wearing a black baseball hat, orange coat with a hood, black skinny pants and orange tennis shoes. The second suspect is a white or Hispanic woman between 20 and 24 years old, seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, "Nightmare Before Christmas" pants, with orange slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.