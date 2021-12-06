Watch
Police locate 2 men seriously injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road

Posted at 9:11 PM, Dec 05, 2021
PHOENIX — Two men were found seriously injured near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road Sunday night, police say.

At around 8 p.m., Phoenix police responded to reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men with obvious signs of trauma.

Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

When asked about specifics, police said they could not confirm the nature of the injuries at this time.

No other details were provided.

Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.

