Police investigating homicide near 27th and Northern avenues

Officials confirm a homicide investigation is underway near 27th and Northern avenues.
Posted at 4:32 AM, Aug 17, 2022
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are looking for a suspect in an overnight homicide.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning near 27th and Northern avenues.

Phoenix police confirmed to ABC15 crews at the scene that the investigation was related to a homicide, but they did not immediately give further information about the victim or incident type.

Officials also confirmed they have so far been unable to locate a suspect.

This is the second homicide investigation in the area in the same number of days. Police were called to an area near 27th and Northern avenues Tuesday morning after a man was shot and killed by an unknown person. There is no information at this time to suggest both investigations are related.

