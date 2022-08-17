Man shot and killed near 27th and Northern avenues Tuesday morning

PHOENIX — A man was shot and killed near 27th and Northern avenues early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix police say they found a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting or a description of who may have been involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

This is the first of two homicide investigations in the area in the same number of days. Police were called to a neighborhood near 27th and Northern avenues again early Wednesday morning for a homicide investigation. There is no information to suggest the two investigations are connected at this time.