Evacuations underway in downtown Phoenix as police investigate bomb threat

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a bomb threat near Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix Wednesday night.

Officials say that officers are investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area and are trying to locate the people who left it.

5th Street is currently restricted from Van Buren to Filmore streets, according to police.

Police say the AC Hotel, APS building and AMC theater have been evacuated.

Police have not released any more information on the situation.

