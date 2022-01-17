Police in Phoenix looking for missing woman who allegedly was stabbed in neck

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing early Sunday morning after allegedly calling family members and telling them that she had been stabbed.

Irene Luevano was last seen at a bar with her boyfriend near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday morning, Luevano called family, telling them that she had been stabbed in the neck by her boyfriend, police say.

Authorities located Luevano's boyfriend at a local hospital, where he had been sedated with multiple stab wounds that appear to be self-inflicted.

Luevano is described by authorities as a 37-year-old Hispanic woman, who is 5' 4" tall, weighs 180lbs, has brown eyes and brown hair. She was wearing a black dress and black shoes,

A car in relation to Luevano is described by police as a gray 2007 4-door Chevrolet Impala with Arizona license plate D3A9VE.

Anyone with information on Luevano's location is asked to contact Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or to call 911.