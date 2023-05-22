Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Police asking for help after deadly shooting under I-17 near 3rd Street

No suspects have been located
Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:19 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 10:19:55-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are offering a reward for information after a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and the Maricopa Freeway Access Road, near I-17, around 6 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun. No one with a gun was located, but gunshots were heard in the area.

Someone directed the responding officers to an encampment underneath the freeway on 3rd Street where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find where to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee May 31 and June 1 on ION!