Police asking for help after deadly shooting under I-17 near 3rd Street

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are offering a reward for information after a deadly shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the area of 3rd Street and the Maricopa Freeway Access Road, near I-17, around 6 p.m. for reports of someone with a gun. No one with a gun was located, but gunshots were heard in the area.

Someone directed the responding officers to an encampment underneath the freeway on 3rd Street where a man was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim died from his injuries at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish) and provide an anonymous tip. Rewards will be paid for information leading to an arrest in this case.

