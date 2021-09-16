Police: Arrest made after sexual assault near Phoenix canal

PHOENIX — Police have made an arrest in connection to a sexual assault near a Phoenix canal.

Officials did not immediately provide information about the suspect's arrest or incident.

The incident occurred as a woman was jogging along a canal near Central and Dunlap avenues around 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

“The victim was not able to get herself out of the canal. A bystander actually was able to assist her out of the canal. The male fled on foot. Again he’s described as a black male, 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a black t-shirt with white stars on it, and blue jeans,” said Sergeant Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department.

Former State Senator Kate Brophy McGee, who lives nearby, said her home surveillance cameras were rolling at the time of the assault. She reportedly provided the footage to police. The video showed the moment the assault happened, and when the perpetrator pushed the victim into the canal and ran off.

Officials say the victim is recovering at home.