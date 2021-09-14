Phoenix police searching for sex assault suspect who allegedly attacked woman along canal

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman along a canal path Monday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a woman was jogging along a canal near Central and Dunlap avenues, east of Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. when she was attacked and sexually assaulted. The victim also either fell or was pushed into the canal as part of the attack.

ABC15

A bystander who found the victim was able to help her out of the canal.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, and was wearing a black t-shirt with white stars and blue jeans.

Police say they have no information about any other similar cases involving this suspect.

Anyone who may have home security video in the area or anyone with any information is urged to call Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Police advise anyone who is going to exercise in public to do so with a partner, use headphones on a low volume if you're going to use them, and pay close attention to your surroundings at all times.