Phoenix’s ‘Quiet Zone’ is suspended through downtown, train horns can be heard day and night

PHOENIX — Train horns can be heard blaring as the City of Phoenix’s Quiet Zone designation has been suspended through the downtown area after safety concerns near the train tracks.

A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix tells ABC15 that they applied, and were granted a 24-hour Quiet Zone in 2009 for the downtown Phoenix Union Pacific rail crossings between the 7th Avenue and 7th Street bridges. However, ABC15 has learned that the Quiet Zone designation has been suspended because of recent development in the area, and work being done on 3rd Street to two-way traffic.

“These expedited changes are intended to increase the safety of people and vehicles in the area and should meet the FRA [Federal Railroad Administration] requirements to restore Quiet Zone,” a spokesperson for the city wrote by email. “The department is actively working with federal and state authorities to resolve this quickly and restore the 24-hour Quiet Zone.”

When asked how long it will take for a review, the city said that the timeframe for federal review is unknown.

For people who live downtown like Greg Axelrod, the sounds can be heard through the night and early morning hours.

“You can’t sleep,” Axelrod said. “It wakes you up.”

Axelrod is used to noise living in downtown Phoenix as he lives by Chase Field and can hear traffic, planes, and trains occasionally — but it’s the middle of the night horns that are waking him and other residents up.

“That’s our quiet zone, right there is our quiet zone signs, but right now, they don’t mean anything because the City of Phoenix has let us down,” said Axelrod.

The City of Phoenix tells ABC15 that they did not notify the public saying they only recently learned of the Quiet Zone status change. “As soon as we became aware of this issue we have been working proactively to restore the designation.”

According to the US. Department of Transportation, local municipalities that apply for Quiet Zones must show that they have mitigated the risk caused by the absence of a horn.

ABC15 has also learned that the City of Phoenix was notified back in February by the FRA that during an annual inspection, it was found that the city had some flaws in its Quiet Zone grade crossing safety treatments as well as paperwork deficiencies. The FRA notified the city and gave them 30 days to remedy the situation, however, they say as of 60 days later there was no action from the city.

As a result, Union Pacific is now blowing the horn through each of the crossings in the Quiet Zone until the city fully rectifies the situation and reinspection can be done.

The FRA said that it may take several weeks for the city to be in compliance.

The City of Phoenix said Friday that recent development in the area was part of the reason, they say they’re working proactively to restore the Quiet Zone by installing new signage, and will continue work this week.