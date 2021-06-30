Watch
Phoenix Zoo welcomes new Sumatran tiger as part of breeding program

Phoenix Zoo
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:28:10-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo is welcoming a brand new resident: a female Sumatran tiger!

The 10-year-old cat named Joanne comes to Phoenix from the San Diego Safari Park. She is the offspring of a former Phoenix Zoo tiger, Utan, who was born in the Valley in 1990.

Her arrival is part of the Species Survival Plan's breeding recommendations.

Joanne will be paired with the zoo's current resident Sumatran tiger, Jai. They live in the Isle of the Tiger habitat along the Tropics Trail at the zoo.

You can see them during zoo hours from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members can get in an hour early.

Just over a month ago, 21 baby black-footed ferrets were born at the Phoenix Zoo, also part of the zoo's conservation breeding program.

