Summer fun: Cruise The Zoo returns to the Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX — If you are looking for a way to stay busy -- and cool -- this summer, Cruise the Zoo, the Phoenix Zoo's drive-thru experience, is back for the summer months.

The zoo launched the program last year during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to generate funds to support the zoo while also providing an activity for families.

From June 6 to August 10 on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings, the Phoenix Zoo will close to normal foot traffic and will open for its drive-thru experience, where people can drive along the zoo's pathways and pass by some of the animal exhibits from the comfort of their vehicles.

Wednesday - Saturday, the zoo is open for its regular walk-through traffic.

“It’s a lot better to do in the summer here because of the heat in Phoenix,” said McKenna Nitschke, a digital communication specialist at the Phoenix Zoo. “You get to see the cheetahs running around, sometimes you can even catch a glimpse of them in a tree. The painted dogs are always out and they’re really fun to watch.”

She said the best time to see the animals most active during the summer is in the early morning hours.

“Especially with the summer heat as we don’t like to be outside, the animals like to rest and stay in the cooler spots,” she said. “So, the earlier you come the more likely you are to see the animals up and active while you’re driving through the zoo.”

Admission for Cruise The Zoo is $65 per vehicle for non-members and $50 for zoo members. Tickets have to be purchased in advance via the zoo's website, http://www.PhoenixZoo.org.

